Vesta Vaughn Wilkinson, 99, of Richmond Hill, GA passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bryan County Health & Rehab with her family by her side.
Vesta grew up in Brunswick, OH where she graduated from Brunswick High School in 1938. She went on to complete business school at Oberlin in Cleveland, OH. During her contribution to World War II, she worked as an administrative assistant who designed and built B-29 Bombers aiding in successful war efforts. Several years after the war Vesta, her husband John, and their children settled in Warner Robins, GA where she continued serving her country as an administrative assistant for the Department of the Air Force at Robins Air Force Base. After retirement, Vesta and John moved to Lake Sinclair in Eatonton, GA.
She was active in her church all of her adult life until her health slowed her down. She was a charter member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Warner Robins. She most enjoyed being with her grandchildren as they grew up and was very proud of their achievements. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a rock to all of them.
She joins her Heavenly husband of nearly 72 years, John W. Wilkinson. They were a perfect model of Godly marriage to all that knew them. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents, Harry and Calla Vaughn; as well as two sisters.
She is survived by her loving three children and their spouses, Beth E. Wilkinson of Richmond Hill, John and Carmen Wilkinson of Valdosta, and Harold and Sally Reeves of Savannah; five grandchildren, Christy Kelly (Stephen), Leslie Saltares (Reggie), Leigh Anne Rackley (Eric), Robert B. Reeves (Ayaka), and Amelia Kelly (Paul); eleven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ryn, Gabriel, Abigail, Cale, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Collin, Carlee, Hibiki, and Zinnia; and several nieces, nephews and other family members around the country.
Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be private.
In keeping with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed, and we encourage the wearing of masks to help dissipate any risks to others. Family and friends are also invited to join the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
