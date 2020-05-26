Virginia C. Sharpe, 87, passed away Monday night at home surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Fleming, she was a school bus driver for Liberty County Board of Education for 43 years. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church where she founded the Children's Power Hour and was a member of the Women's Church. Virginia was a sponsor of Fleming Fire and Rescue and a member of Liberty Coastal Lions Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Coffer and a sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Lamar Woods.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Coleman Sharpe; children, Michael Sharpe (Susanne) and Linda Ashcraft (Gene); grandchildren, Sandra Escalante (Mark), Danny Sharpe (Crystal), Rhonda Long (Jason), Penny Wise (Steven), and Fred Ashcraft (Abby); ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 2pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 667 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Fleming, GA 31309.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Due to the ongoing COVID19 health crisis, visitors are encouraged to comply with all regulations and social distancing restrictions.
Published in Coastal Courier from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.