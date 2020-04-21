Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Sue (Rucker) Pattman. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Livestream Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Sue (Rucker) Pattman, 81, passed away at home Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Commerce, Georgia, to the late Jesse Frank and Nettie Mae Rucker and attended Spellman College. She was married to the late SGM Nathaniel Pattman, Jr. (United States Army, Retired).



As a military wife, Virginia experienced the lives and cultural aspects of many countries and the United States. During the time her husband was assigned to the National Security Agency (NSA), Virginia and her family lived in Panama and Fort Clayton Panama Canal Zone, and Fort George Meade, Maryland, on two assignments for a total of eight years, then Heidelberg, Germany, for ten years. She was employed as a civil service Guidance Counselor and Educator.



While at Bowie State University (formerly Bowie State College), Virginia wore two hats. She was a student and an assistant to the Chairman of the Anthropology Sociology Department and Director of Evening School. She was a member of Lambda Lambda Alpha and Alpha Kappa Delta.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Pattman, Jr., and daughter, Monica Denise Pattman Golden; sister, Jessie B. Rucker; and brothers, Charles Rucker and Calvin Rucker.



She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Michelle Pattman Jones (Howard) of Oakland, California; son, Gary M. Pattman (Cynthia) of Savannah; three grandchildren, Andre Golden, Anthony Golden, and Adrienne Golden; two great-grandchildren, Averi Gwinn-Golden and Paris Golden-Thomas; two sisters, Velma Green and Ollie Ree Rucker; and several nieces and nephews.



A private family funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The public is invited to view the service via livestreaming at



https://www.facebook.com/Mtzionhinesville.. Burial will take place in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service for friends and family is tentatively planned for July 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

