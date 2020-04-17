Crescent – Wanda Marie Mobbs, 57, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and Georgia Hospice Care. Born in Brunswick, she had lived in McIntosh County most of her life. She worked as a server at Speed's Kitchen, Pelican Point, and Bucaneer Club. She loved riding boats and helping catch shrimp but mostly spending time with her family. She attended Eulonia Church of God of Prophecy and was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Marion Poppell Young and stepfather, Luther Provance.
Survivors are her husband, Eddie Poppell, Sr. of Crescent; daughters, Miranda Poppell (Eddie, Jr.) of Crescent and Shannon Taggart (Chase English) of Townsend; stepdaughter, Peri Poppell; sons, Derick Mobbs, Travis Mobbs; stepson, Jacob Poppell (Amy Howard), all of Crescent; sisters, Angie Doyle (Gus) and Barbara Spady (Troy) of Ludowici, Sharon Padgett (Richard, Jr.) of Darien, and Tami Braxton (Garith) of Townsend; stepsister, Anita Cummings of Nashville, TN; brother, Homer Young (Jonell Roach) of Brunswick; stepbrother, Larry Poppell of Ludowici; seven grandchildren, Savannah, Cameron, and Amber Poppell, Edward, Zachary, and Ryan Taggart, and Haylie English; one step-grandchild, Aiden Brown, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced.
