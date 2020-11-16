Warner "Clifford" Johnson, Jr., age 84 of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Riceboro, Georgia to the late Warner Clifford Johnson and Mary Folker Johnson.
Clifford attended Georgia Southern College, formerly Georgia Teachers College. He coached football at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia for thirty years until he retired in 1987. He also coached girls' basketball and golf and was Athletic Director. He moved from Hinesville to Fernandina Beach four and a half years ago.
Clifford enjoyed playing golf in his spare time and was very accomplished at the game, winning more than one hundred tournaments. His son lovingly calls him the "Original Sports Nut."
Clifford was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church here in Fernandina Beach.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Jean Johnson of Fernandina Beach, Florida; son, Hal Johnson and his wife Lynn of Macon, Georgia; daughter, Lisa Saitow and her husband Kenny of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Meagan Cook and her husband Adam of Smyrna, Georgia, Tripp Johnson of Macon, Georgia, Maury Saitow of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mary Burton Cook and Ben Cook of Smyrna, Georgia; and brother-in-law, James Hollingsworth of Waynesboro, Georgia.
Services to celebrate his life will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard. The family respectfully requests that all who attend the service wear masks.
His family will receive friends starting at 10:30 am.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
