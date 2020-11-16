1/1
Warner "Clifford" Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warner "Clifford" Johnson, Jr., age 84 of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Riceboro, Georgia to the late Warner Clifford Johnson and Mary Folker Johnson.

Clifford attended Georgia Southern College, formerly Georgia Teachers College. He coached football at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia for thirty years until he retired in 1987. He also coached girls' basketball and golf and was Athletic Director. He moved from Hinesville to Fernandina Beach four and a half years ago.

Clifford enjoyed playing golf in his spare time and was very accomplished at the game, winning more than one hundred tournaments. His son lovingly calls him the "Original Sports Nut."

Clifford was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church here in Fernandina Beach.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Jean Johnson of Fernandina Beach, Florida; son, Hal Johnson and his wife Lynn of Macon, Georgia; daughter, Lisa Saitow and her husband Kenny of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Meagan Cook and her husband Adam of Smyrna, Georgia, Tripp Johnson of Macon, Georgia, Maury Saitow of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mary Burton Cook and Ben Cook of Smyrna, Georgia; and brother-in-law, James Hollingsworth of Waynesboro, Georgia.

Services to celebrate his life will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard. The family respectfully requests that all who attend the service wear masks.

His family will receive friends starting at 10:30 am.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Cliff clearly left a big hole for a lot of people who he touched with his friendship. I will always remember his stories about football and golf. He loved life and lived it to the max.
Don Cantor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved