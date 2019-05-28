Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne C. Stewart. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hinesville Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Wayne C. Stewart invite you to share in a celebration and reflection of his life Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Hinesville Church of Christ. Visitation with friends and family will be held at Thomas L Carter Funeral Home, Hinesville, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wayne is survived by his son, W.C. Stewart and wife, Beth, of Ft. Wright, Ky., and their sons Alex and Austin; and his daughter, Lynn Stewart Bush and husband, Ed, of Los Angeles, Calif., and their sons Matt and Thomas. Wayne's wife, Ann, predeceased him in January 2016.

Wayne was born to Wilton Osgood and Sara Palmer Stewart on June 21, 1932 in the Stewart home in Ludowici and passed away suddenly at his home in Hinesville on May 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his siblings Wilton, Willis, Rebie, and Sara Nell; his surviving brothers are Wallace, Wavell, Wendell, and Wyman. He was one of the founding members of the Hinesville Church of Christ, and having retired from the Georgia National Guard, he continued to serve the community through his work as an insurance agent, numerous church activities, the Liberty Independent Troop, and the Veterans Memorial Walk at Bryant Commons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Mount Dora Children's Home at

