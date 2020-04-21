Guest Book View Sign Service Information Royal Funeral Home 247 West Pine Street Jesup , GA 31545 (912)-427-4254 Send Flowers Obituary

Wendell Holmes Mallard Jr, was born on March 4, 1945 in Ludowici Georgia, to the late Wendell Holmes, Sr. and Ruth Reolure Danford Mallard. He was called to eternal rest on April 17, 2020 from Landmark Hospital in Savannah Georgia. As a native of Ludowici Georgia, he was educated in the Long County School System and graduated from Walker High School. Later, he joined the United States Air Force and attended Savannah State College.



He became a member of St. James Baptist Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, where he served faithfully until his death.



He was employed at ITT Rayonier in Jesup Georgia for 44 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and grandchildren.



The joys and pleasures of his life were his relatives and friends. Cherishing his loving and jovial memory is his devoted wife of 41 years Dr. Dolores Mallard; three children Miss Vanessa Mallard, Wendell Jerrel Mallard and Dr. Brittany Mallard-Jackson (Robert); two sisters, Christine (Paul) Bailey of Jesup Georgia, Syliva Cooper of Patltka, Florida; two brothers, Eddie (Betty) Mallard of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Gerald Mallard of Ludowici, Georgia; two brother-in-laws, Wilbur Johnson of Ludowici Georgia and Paul (Gerri) Baker of St. Mary's Georgia; two devoted goddaughters, Mrs. Monica Cray-Mobley of Sierra Ventana, Arizona and Erica Walker of Hinesville, Georgia.



Seven grandchildren; Jy'Taija, Jennya, Jakalyn, Ja'Kiyah, Ta'Maira, Jy'son and Karter as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.



A private burial (with no one in attendance)will take place at the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date TBA.



