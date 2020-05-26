Mr. William D. Frazier, Jr, age 31 passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born November 28, 1988 to William D. Frazier, Sr and Tracy Marshall Jackson in Valdosta, Georgia. William attended Bradwell Institute and graduated in 2007 and received an Associate Degree from Savannah Technical College. He was employed at ACE Electric. William was baptized at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Hinesville, GA.



William uncles and aunts preceded him in death, Phyllis D. Matchett, Robert Massey, Alfred Lawrence, Larry Lawrence, Thomas Lawrence.



He leaves to cherished his memories, mother, Tracy L. Jackson of Hinesville, Ga, father, William D. Frazier, Sr (PENG Rui) of Shanghai, China, Step-Father, David Jackson III; special companion, Giovanna Zamora of Houston, TX; Wife, (separated for 9 years) Deanna Frazier of Midway, Ga; stepdaughter, Breanna D. Horton; Pet, Bane; three sisters, Briana D. Jackson of Hinesville, Ga, Shemeka Frazier Sorrels (Taurus) of Atlanta, Ga, Jasmine Frazier Austin (SGT Travis Austin) of El Paso, TX; one brother, Christopher D. Jackson (Chelsea) of Mesquite, TX; five aunts, Geraldine Lawrence, Donna Butler (Van), Maggie Felder (David), and Betty Andrews of all of Brunswick, Ga, and Dorothy Barnett of Queens Jamaica, NY; six uncles, Keith Marshall (Mae) and Bruce Marshall both of Valdosta, Ga, Anthony Frazier (Charlene) of Savannah, Ga, Johnny Lawrence of Lithonia, Ga, Demetrius Muhammad (Joann) of Darius, Ga, and Charlie MacDonald (Ella) of Woodbine, Ga.



Visitation



3:00pm – 5:00pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the funeral home.



A celebration of Life



11:00am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 East Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320. Rev. Alvin Jackson will be the Eulogist.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

