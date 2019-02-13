William Vernon Dasher (1929 - 2019)
William Vernon Dasher, 89, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at his home.
Vernon was born Monday, September 30, 1929, to the late Clinton Lewis Dasher, Sr., and the late Zora Willis Dasher. A veteran of the Korean war, he proudly served in the United States Army and later retired from the National Guard. He was a lifetime resident of Liberty County and a business owner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Betty S. Dasher, brother, Clint L. Dasher, Jr., and sister, Betty Joyce Frost.
Vernon is survived by his daughters, Pam Holland (Randy) and Brenda Dollar (Jeff), and two grandchildren, Amanda and Brianne Dollar.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Hinesville Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
