On July 26, 2019, Willie White Jr. passed away at the age of 60 in Hinesville, GA. He was born in Waycross, GA on April 10, 1959 and have lived in Liberty County for many years.
He was a born again believer and a member of True Worship Praise Center in Allenhurst Georgia, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school and Bible study Teacher.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching his favorite NFL team the Raiders.
He married Shirley White on September 22, 2012.
Willie was preceded in death by his son Anthony White and stepfather AJ Stevenson.
He was employed by Hugo Boss Fashion Inc. in Midway, Georgia for seven years, where he made many friends and touched many lives.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shirley White of Midway, Georgia; mother Mattie Merritt-Stevenson; sister Jacqueline Merritt; A special niece Naveah Merritt; all of Hinesville, Georgia; daughters Wanda(Phillip)Evans; Rosemary(Jerry)Kennedy; Yadira(John) Lawrence all of Hinesville, Georgia; Georgina(Patrick)Smith of Colorado Springs, CO; and a host of grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, , sisters-in-law's, bothers-in-law's and friends.
Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA 31320.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the America .
Dorchester Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019