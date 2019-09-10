Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Clifton Smith. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thebes AME Church 132 Walthour Road Midway , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Willie Clifton Smith "W.C." passed peacefully from this life at the age of 87 on September 3, 2019 at Twin View Health and Rehab in Twin City, Georgia. Mr. Willie C. Smith was born on April 29, 1932 in Pembroke, Georgia to the late (mother) Mrs. Clara Greene Lloyd and (father) the late Mr. Charlie Smith.

Mr. Willie C. Smith was a loving and caring Christian man. He attended school at the Dorchester Academy in Midway, Georgia. He worked for Junior Phillip Logging Company for many years until he retired. Mr. Smith was a member of Thebes AME Church in Midway, Georgia since early middle age. He sung in Leroy Walthour Male Senior Choir at the church. Mr. Willie was well known and love throughout the community as the "Peppermint Man." He enjoyed planting his garden each year, cutting grass, repairing lawn mowers, weed eaters, and bicycles. Mr. Willie just live a long simple peaceful life.



Mr. Willie C. Smith was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bernice Fleming Smith, his mother, Clara Greene Lloyd, father, Charlie Smith, brothers, Harry Lloyd Sr., Charles Lloyd, and Joseph Greene, one sister, Elizabeth Johnson and one grandson, Jimmie C. Waye Jr.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his daughters, Brenda Waye, Wilhelmina Smith, Ruby Walthour, Velma (Larry) Howard all of Midway, GA; one sister, Thersea Phillip of Savannah, Ga.; eleven grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, two devoted ladies who he called his daughters, Mrs. Wilhelmina Clarke-Gadson and Mrs. Cynthia Granger, and one young man he called his grandson, Christopher Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Willie had a host of special friends throughout his years.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Thebes AME Church, 132 Walthour Road, Midway, Georgia 31320

Interment: Simmons Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



