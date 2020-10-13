1/1
Willie D. Hall
1962 - 2020
Willie D Hall, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Health University in Savannah, Georgia after a sudden illness.

Willie D was born in Hayti, Missouri on January 4, 1962 to Lucille Hall. He was a graduate of Malden GreenWave High School, class of '80 where he was a standout football player. Willie D was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a personal fitness instructor and nutritionist. Willie D was also a pastor at New Life Outreach Ministry-Church Without Walls.

Willie D is survived by his wife of 14 years, Shamar Rich-Hall; children, Jon Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Willie D Hall and September Alexander and step-daughter, Alysia Hoskins; brothers and sisters, Pete Hall, Earl Hall (Jamie), Gary Hall (Tracie), Janice Sanders (Ronald), Christopher Allen (Tamika), Judy Reed (John), Doris Allen and Teresa Allen; step-father, James Allen and many other relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Willie D was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Hall Allen and brother, Lewis Hall.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
