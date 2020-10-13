Willie D Hall, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Health University in Savannah, Georgia after a sudden illness.



Willie D was born in Hayti, Missouri on January 4, 1962 to Lucille Hall. He was a graduate of Malden GreenWave High School, class of '80 where he was a standout football player. Willie D was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a personal fitness instructor and nutritionist. Willie D was also a pastor at New Life Outreach Ministry-Church Without Walls.



Willie D is survived by his wife of 14 years, Shamar Rich-Hall; children, Jon Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Willie D Hall and September Alexander and step-daughter, Alysia Hoskins; brothers and sisters, Pete Hall, Earl Hall (Jamie), Gary Hall (Tracie), Janice Sanders (Ronald), Christopher Allen (Tamika), Judy Reed (John), Doris Allen and Teresa Allen; step-father, James Allen and many other relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Willie D was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Hall Allen and brother, Lewis Hall.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store