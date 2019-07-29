Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Jay Spears. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Savannah , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FLEMING: Mr. Willie Jay Spears, 90, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

Mr. Willie was a native of Meridian, Mississippi. He was born on May 10, 1929 to the late Franklin and Minnie Spears. Mr. Willie was a farmer before enlisting with the United States Navy, having served more than twenty years before retiring. He served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era. After retirement from the Navy he worked with Great Dane and retired after twenty years of service with the company. Mr. Willie loved to go camping and fishing, he also loved to garden and tell stories about the good 'ole days. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. Mr. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Minnie, his first wife, Eva Spears and second wife, Hazel Ruth Spears. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

SURVIVORS: survivors include, sons, David J. Spears (Reta) of Guyton and Robert G. Spears (Linda Faye) of Statesboro, step-children, Lou Ann Anatra (Tony) of Fleming, Philip Bowdle (Stacey) of Fleming, Larry Bowdle (Pat) of Fleming and Ronald Bowdle (Karen) of Fleming; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.

FUNERAL: Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah. Rev. Christopher Hilliard will be officiating along with full military honors being rendered.

REMEMBRANCES: The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that remembrances can be made to Mt. Olivet Church in Fleming.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements



