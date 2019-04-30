Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma "Shortie" (Floyd) Ray. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gum Branch Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Gum Branch Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Hinesville – Wilma Floyd Ray, 98, went to be with her Lord. She was a loving mother and Nana to all and was also known as "Shortie" to many. She was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church where she played the organ and piano for over 60 years. She began playing for Elim Baptist Church in Ludowici as a child where she played for nearly 20 years. Over her lifetime of music she played for many weddings, funerals and special occasions. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Marcus Ray; son, Harold Ray; daughter-in-law, Patsy Ray; siblings, Enizell Raulerson, Earl Floyd, Avanda Floyd, and Walton Floyd; grandchildren, David Allen Cochran, Deborah Gail DeLoach, and Joey Raiford.

She leaves behind her daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie Clark and Bill of Niceville, Fla., Pamela Cochran and Allen of Loganville, and Marcy Raiford and Henry of Hinesville; son, Randy Ray of Hinesville; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Thompson and Bernard of Bloomingdale; sister and brother-in-law, Irene Dykes and Herb of Earlton, Fla.; granddaughter, Lisa Whaley; grandsons, Grant Ray, Joel Ray, Bernard Thompson, Jeff DeLoach, Ernie Cochran, Joshua Ray, Ashley Ray, and Rodney Raiford; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Gum Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Shirley Middleton and Rev. Gabe Gill officiating.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the church.

Burial will follow in the Marcus Ray Family Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be all of her grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be all of her great-grandchildren, Gum Branch Church choir, Dr. Sabain Tomus, Cheryl Jackson, Dr. Geoffrey Peters, and Becky Wells.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

