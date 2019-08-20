Mr. Winston Browne, age 53 departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. He was born January 12, 1966 to Winston Bourne and Patricia Lee in St. Michael, Barbados.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Rev. Sharonda Browne of Allenhurst, Ga.; sons, Josiah Jamal Browne of Midway, Ga., Daniel Nurse of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Jamila Walthour of Midway, Ga.; brothers, Andre Bourne and Adrian Bourne both of Barbados; sisters, Julia Bourne of Barbados, Maitaie Brown of Brooklyn, N.Y., Ferris Hall of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 1- 5 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home
Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Thebes AME Church, 132 Walthour Road, Midway, Georgia 31320,
Interment: 1 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 301, Glennville, Georgia 30427
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019