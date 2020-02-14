Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winton Eugene Cobb. View Sign Service Information Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville 206 N Veterans Blvd Glennville , GA 30427 (912)-654-2060 Send Flowers Obituary

Winton Eugene Cobb, 81, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Savannah. He was born November 27, 1938 in Tattnall County to Toy and Sue Nell Rushing Cobb, living in Florida and Midway. Mr. Cobb owned and operated Cobb's Auto Glass in Florida before retiring and moving back to Midway, Georgia. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt and fish and feed the wildlife. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and is preceded in death by his parents and a step-daughter, Lynda White.

Mr. Cobb is survived by: wife, Candace Cobb of Midway, Georgia; children, Gary Cobb (Crystal) of Jasper, Georgia, Larry Cobb (Shari) of Dahlonega, Georgia, Gregory Cobb (Karina) of Plant City, Florida, Danny White of Plant City, Florida; siblings, Mrytle Cobb of Savannah, Georgia, Romie Cobb of Tybee Island, Georgia, Reggie Cobb of Plant City, Florida, Lynette Cobb of Plant City, Florida; grandchildren, Shannon Cobb, Kara Cobb, Ryan Cobb; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Visitation was Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services were Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Boyd officiating. Burial followed in Loves Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to: Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406

