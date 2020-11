Or Copy this URL to Share

Xavier Demarius Ty'ree Stephens, 11 passed away on November 7, 2020 at Egleston Children's Hospital of Atlanta. Xavier was born December 15, 2008 to Shakirra Stephens. Xavier is survived by his mother, his sisters Nevaeh Quarterman and A'Miya Stephens-Lewis, his grandparents Ray and Teresa Stephens and Tatiana Ripley and Earl Leggette. Xavier was loved by his entire family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home.



Funeral Services: 10:00am, Saturday, November 10, 2020, Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.



Interment: Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store