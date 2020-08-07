Our mom has passed away after a long and active life. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Eric, son Christopher, and brothers Kit and Raef Payne.



She grew up in Gloucestershire, going to school at Sentry Fields, Swanage on the south coast of England. She traveled to Switzerland and France, where she found a love of the mountains and skiing. She was a tennis player, a pony rider in the countryside, and a piano player.



Love of languages led to her service in MI5 during the war. Mom married Eric, an RCAF Officer from Vancouver. She followed her war-amputee Eric, to Canada as a war bride. They built a life together and raised their family in University Hill, Vancouver. Mom was untiring in supporting her children's school and sports activities. Eric and Elizabeth were active travelers, seeking cultural adventure in Europe, North and South America, China, Australia and New Zealand. Mom was a polyglot, speaking German, French and Spanish well, always wishing to understand the societies she visited.



Her unshakeable faith supported her and carried her through the days of her life. She was a Church Warden for many years at St. Anselm's and an active member of the congregation at St. Hilda's by the Sea when she moved to Sechelt after Eric's death. Survived by her children Charles Brown, Anthea Penne, Elizabeth (Bizzy) Waldorf and grandchildren Cameron, Jennifer, Vanessa, Alys, Jesse and Johanna, and their families.



A memorial service will be announced on St. Hilda's website. If you wish to make a donation, please consider The War Amps of Canada or the restoration fund for St. Hilda's by the Sea, Sechelt.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store