Jan Poynter and Brian McKenney, Mick Bryant and Mary Lang and brother Liam Bryant, family and friends are devastated to share the news that Aileen passed away in Los Angeles. After many years in Vancouver, she had recently moved to the US with her husband Dustin Hodges. Throughout the years, Aileen showed indomitable strength, and resilience beyond measure, in pursuing her wellness, music and creative endeavors - racing the wave of darkness that followed her. The darkness has proved stronger - and she was taken from us by depression, mental illness and finally, suicide. She is sunlight. She is stardust. Always in our hearts Too soon for memorials - there will be a future gathering to celebrate her life.