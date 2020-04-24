Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Al (Elmer) Jobb. View Sign Obituary

It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Al Jobb. Born in Truro, Nova Scotia on Sept. 13, 1948 to Doris and Wendell Jobb, Al (Elmer) grew up on his family farm with 3 brothers and 3 sisters. When he wasn't working the family farm, he was playing sports (baseball, hockey, track, etc.) while dreaming of becoming a famous musician. Al came to BC in 1971 to visit a friend but ended up staying to work for a short time in the logging industry. Al eventually met the love of his life Kathy and they set up roots together building a family in Vancouver. After many years in sales, Al eventually worked for the city of Surrey Parks and Rec and residing in the Surrey, North Delta area. Al continued his passion for sport playing, coaching & officiating baseball, softball & hockey. Along the way he made countless friends while contributing to so many lives with his enthusiasm and energy. Affectionately known as "The Maritimer" he brightened up every room with his light demeanour, shrewd smile and quick wit. The constant salesman, most of all Al loved selling you a smile. It was his mission in life to meet new & different people often spontaneously interacting with them thru the rhythm of everyday life. He loved to brighten up their day with a funny story or with his unique sense of humour. Al spent the last 10 years of his life in Sechelt but never slowed down. Always staying busy and waking up every single day at the crack of dawn. Al spent time fulfilling his incredible knack for landscaping and creating projects around his house that he would proudly show off to friends and family. He continued working right up until his time of death creating new friendships at Blue Ocean golf course. If you've golfed there recently you would know Al from his big smile, Seahawks hat and him hanging around after work with his buddy Tristan and other staff. In retirement Al acted on his passion for music learning the saxophone, bass guitar and how to read music. A natural entertainer, he had likely missed his true calling.



Al is survived by his wife of 47 years Kathy, daughter Keri, son Ryan, daughter-in-law Gabriela and his two beautiful granddaughters Isabella and Emilia. Everyday of life is a blessing. Everyday of life spent with Al was fun. We love you forever Al. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.

