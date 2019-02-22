Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALETA JEAN GIROUX. View Sign

December 18, 1938 – February 14, 2019

We are heartbroken to announce Mom's passing at the Totem Lodge in Sechelt, B.C. on February 14, 2019. While we are mourning her loss, there is comfort in the fact that Mom left this world in the loving embrace of her family.

Mom was born in Fort Chipewyan. She had four brothers and eventually her immediate family grew to include an additional six half brothers and two half sisters. She met Arthur Giroux and they were married in Grande Prairie in 1957. They had four children. Mom and Dad moved to several communities in Alberta and the NWT, eventually putting down roots in Calgary until Dad retired in 1980. They loved the Sunshine Coast and decided to make Sechelt their permanent home. For the past 30 years they owned a wilderness camp at the Tzoonie Narrows Inlet. Over the years, Mom held various positions, from running a post office in Fort Simpson, NWT to owning a gift shop in Sechelt. She also volunteered many hours as a Sechelt Hospital Auxiliary member at the hospital's thrift store.

Those are the facts of her life. Here is what we like to remember about who she was: an eternal optimist, quick to laugh, amazing singer, baker of the famous "Gramma buns", lover of fashion and always stylishly dressed, expert at crossword puzzles. She cooked memorable meals for guests at the camp. Her meatballs were legend and always requested whenever her kids came to visit. She was an incredible baker and we would always laugh about the time she forgot to put the butter in her butter tarts! Mom loved music, especially opera and enjoyed attending live events with her brother, Fraser. She was an avid golfer and curler and had a natural athletic ability to take on any sport, although trying on downhill skiing for the first time in her sixties proved to be just a little out of her comfort zone! Mom always looked forward to a trip to Calgary to go shopping, out to dinner, catch a play, and spend time with her grandchildren.

Over the past few years when Mom faced various health challenges, she always tried to keep positive. Sadly, the time came when she was no longer able to stay at home and in December 2018 just after her 80th birthday, she was placed in Totem Lodge. This was one final challenge that she found hard to accept.

Mom is survived by her husband of 61 years, Art and her daughter Kim Sewall (Brad), her sons Brad (Carol) and Kelly. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Fraser Sewall, Lindsay Sewall (Kevin Young), Krystin Buffam (Tim) and Ryan Giroux. Two great grandchildren, Noah and Chloe Buffam, complete her family unit. Mom was predeceased by her son Paul in 1990, her parents, Jimmy Biggs and Edith deFoe, her brothers, Roger and Harold Biggs. Her brothers, Fraser Biggs and Jim Goodwin and her half-siblings are left to mourn her passing, along with Merle Rudiak who was like a sister to Mom.

A celebration of life will take place in Sechelt in May 2019 with details to follow. The family would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff at the Totem Lodge in Sechelt. They treated Mom with respect and dignity and are truly angels who walk this earth. In lieu of flowers, if you so choose, we would appreciate a donation to Sechelt Hospital Foundation c/o Totem Lodge – in memory of Aleta Giroux. The donation website is

