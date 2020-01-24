Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXANDER GEORG DIEBEL. View Sign Obituary

1934-2020

On January 13, 2020 Alexander Georg Diebel lost his battle with cancer and went to sleep forever at Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, BC. He was born in Berlin, Germany on January 5, 1934.

Alex is survived by his wife, Carole of Penticton, BC; sons, Peter and Tim (Jill); grandchildren, Ayla and Tayo, all of Sechelt, BC; stepdaughter, Karen (Dale) Faurschou of Portage la Prairie, MB and sisters, Heidi Ostmann and Renie Liebig of Berlin, Germany.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Annaliese; parents, Fritz and Emmy and younger brother, Michael.

At Alex's request, there will be no service and his family requests that no flowers be sent. In honour of Alex's memory please consider making a donation to Penticton & District Hospice Society, P.O. Box 1105, Penticton, BC, V2A 6J9.

Rest in peace, Little General.

