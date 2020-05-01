Alfred Neumann
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCH 29, 1937 – APRIL 21, 2020
Dad was born in Hanna, Alberta and settled in Gibsons with his family in 1967. He passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.
He is survived by his daughter Michele (Dave) Patton and son David (Heather) Neumann. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; he was predeceased by his granddaughter Jordan Neumann. He was a long-time employee of Howe Sound Pulp and Paper Mill in the carpentry department. His passion was creating furniture for his family and friends. There will be no service by request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from May 1 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved