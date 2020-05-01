MARCH 29, 1937 – APRIL 21, 2020

Dad was born in Hanna, Alberta and settled in Gibsons with his family in 1967. He passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.

He is survived by his daughter Michele (Dave) Patton and son David (Heather) Neumann. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; he was predeceased by his granddaughter Jordan Neumann. He was a long-time employee of Howe Sound Pulp and Paper Mill in the carpentry department. His passion was creating furniture for his family and friends. There will be no service by request.



