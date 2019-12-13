1927 – 2019
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Doreen Bartley on December 2, 2019 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband Jim in 2009. She is survived by her sons Nick (Sheila) and Marcus (Donna), her grandchildren Zoë and Emma, and many fond friends. Doreen was a remarkable woman who inspired others with her love of life, her social and political activism, and her generosity of spirit. Our heartfelt thanks to all those who knew her and made her life as wonderful as it was. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, we would invite a donation in her memory to any of the worthy organizations she supported.
