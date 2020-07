March 16, 1937 - May 11, 2020



We thank the Sunshine Coast and ALL the care staff at Totem Lodge and Sechelt Hospital for the care and attention provided. She went peacefully in her sleep. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend.



Her wish is to have NO SERVICE and would like everyone to remember her the last time you saw her.



Thank you, love the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store