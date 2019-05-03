Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLEN CHARLES RANDELL. View Sign Obituary

August 17, 1927 - April 13, 2019

With sadness we announce the passing of Allen Randell on April 13th at Sechelt Hospital.

Allen was born in Poole, Dorset England. He joined the Dorsetshire Regiment of the British Army in 1947, later transferred to the Royal Sussex Regiment; he served in Palestine and Italy. He emigrated to Canada in 1957 and was employed by Canadian Pacific Airlines as an electrical mechanic, and retired in 1986.

He will be fondly remembered and missed by his wife Sonja, daughters Jennifer (William) and Pauline (Duncan), six granddaughters, nine great-grandchildren, and his brother Malcolm (Valerie) and their two sons. Predeceased by his sister Hazel.

Allen had a wonderful life, enjoyed his work at CPA, and really loved spending time with our growing families. He and Sonja cleared the land and built a Pan-Abode house on Keats Island. They had great times on cruises, frequent travels to Hawaii and Europe visiting with families in England and Denmark. Allen was a member of Mt. Lebanon Masonic Lodge for 54 years.

Many thanks to Dr. Reznick and the nurses at Sechelt Hospital who made Allen's long stay there as comfortable as possible.

