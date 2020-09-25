1/1
Amber GABRIEL
May 29, 1965 - September 16, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, our family shares the passing of Amber Gabriel on September 16, 2020 at her home in Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia. Amber was surrounded by those she loved, who will continue to love her deeply in return.

Family and friends can honour Amber by rocking out to Lynyrd Skynyrd or ACDC, indulging in a glass of red wine, shopping for a new pair of shoes, or dipping their feet in the ocean to appreciate the beauty of life. The darkness of Amber's passing is outshone by the memory of her joy, laughter, love, and compassion, which lives within her daughters Emily and Julia, sisters Tammy and Dara, beloved partner Neil, and her valued friendships both old and new.

A registered nurse for over twenty five years, Amber was a dedicated advocate and devoted caretaker for all those in her care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Amber's memory to Special Olympics British Columbia, an organization of Amber's choice which supported and inspired her many cherished patients.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved