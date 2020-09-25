With heavy hearts, our family shares the passing of Amber Gabriel on September 16, 2020 at her home in Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia. Amber was surrounded by those she loved, who will continue to love her deeply in return.



Family and friends can honour Amber by rocking out to Lynyrd Skynyrd or ACDC, indulging in a glass of red wine, shopping for a new pair of shoes, or dipping their feet in the ocean to appreciate the beauty of life. The darkness of Amber's passing is outshone by the memory of her joy, laughter, love, and compassion, which lives within her daughters Emily and Julia, sisters Tammy and Dara, beloved partner Neil, and her valued friendships both old and new.



A registered nurse for over twenty five years, Amber was a dedicated advocate and devoted caretaker for all those in her care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Amber's memory to Special Olympics British Columbia, an organization of Amber's choice which supported and inspired her many cherished patients.



