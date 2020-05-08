Ann Schell died after a century of life lovingly given to family and community. She grew up on a farm in Alberta, taught in rural schools before her marriage and always remained inquisitive about the world. She was an avid gardener, book club member, community volunteer, and passionate life-long learner. Ann took several University courses and then did contract teaching with Family Life Education Center and Grant McEwan College in the years before her husband Bill retired. She felt her most important learning came later in life.



After moving to the coast she joined the White Rock and Surrey Naturalists, hiking regularly, leading school children through the wetlands and volunteering at the Interpretive Center. She joined the group that eventually saved the Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest from development. Always physically active, her body remained strong: she climbed Mt. Baker at age 83 and was still walking at least 6 blocks everyday at 96. Her curiosity and a deep love of nature was passed to her daughters: Maggie, Kathe and Patti and her grandchildren.



In honour of Ann's 100th birthday, the Schell Family endowment was set up to support the Sunshine Coast Festival of the Written Arts. Ann inspired the love of literature in all her children, and believed strongly in supporting the arts and culture.



