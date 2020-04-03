(née Hood)
Beloved wife of Earl Basse of Lethbridge, passed away peacefully with family and friends at her bedside on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 76 years.
Besides her loving husband, Earl, Ann is survived by her son, Allistair (Penny) and grandson, Alexander of Aurora, CO; and sister, Larraine McLean of Bowling, Scotland.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan, parents, John and Martha Hood, siblings David, Angus and Carol.
Ann's Scottish accent and sense of humour will be fondly remembered and forever missed by her loving family and friends in Winnipeg, MB, Sechelt, BC and Waterloo, ON.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held in Scotland at a later date.
Should you wish, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the MS Society in memory of Ann and Susan.
"But pleasures are like poppies spread,
You seize the flower, it's bloom is shed;
Or, like the snow-fall in the river,
A moment white, then melts forever."
Robbie Burns
Published in The Coast Reporter on Apr. 3, 2020