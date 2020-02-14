It is with saddened hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Anne Burton. Anne was born in Noordwijk, the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada. She came to the Sunshine Coast for a week and never left. Anne is predeceased by her husband, Tony. She is survived by her daughter Cattarina Patrice and son David (Angela) de Kleer, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Ministry Centre, 5116 Davis Bay Road on February 29 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Sechelt Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.