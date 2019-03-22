Edla Anne Curry, 86, known as Anne, died peacefully on February 21, 2019 in Gibsons BC. Anne was born February 7, 1933 in Sault Saint Marie, Ontario the daughter of the late Charles Alric Rowe and Marjorie Campbell. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert (Bob) George Curry. Anne is survived by her children Sean, Coleen and Kevin; grandchildren Chelsey (Christian), Danielle, and Chloe; great-grandchild Frances Christian; and brother Andy Rowe. After living in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, she landed in Gibsons and became active in the community in many ways from gardening to Tai Chi. For over 10 years Anne sold handmade dog biscuits at the Gibson's Sunday market. She was a knitter, gardener, wonderful chef, outdoors woman, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was loved by so many in the community in which she gave tirelessly over the years and we will miss her tremendously.