Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie M. Jovic. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our loving family member, Annie Jovic. A strong, courageous, beautiful and adventurous woman who was a light of love and laughter. Surrounded by her husband of almost 50 years, Peter, and her two daughters Nataša and Tatiana, Annie passed away on a beautiful spring day in Vancouver on March 21. Known as being the strongest, most positive person many of us have had the pleasure of knowing, Annie loved to travel, explore the city and frequent Nordstroms, and nothing stopped her from getting to where she wanted to be.



What Annie loved most was being an Oma to her four grandchildren, Jack, Makena, Rhys and Isla. She also loved walking her dog, Buddy, along the seawall.



Annie was born in Blankenberge, Belgium in 1948 and came to Canada in 1975 with Peter. We will always love Annie and miss her dearly. With all our love, Peter, Nataša, Tatiana, Sean, her grandkids, Nedi, Zorica and all her family and friends in Canada, Belgium, UK, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia.



A date for a celebration will be forthcoming.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our loving family member, Annie Jovic. A strong, courageous, beautiful and adventurous woman who was a light of love and laughter. Surrounded by her husband of almost 50 years, Peter, and her two daughters Nataša and Tatiana, Annie passed away on a beautiful spring day in Vancouver on March 21. Known as being the strongest, most positive person many of us have had the pleasure of knowing, Annie loved to travel, explore the city and frequent Nordstroms, and nothing stopped her from getting to where she wanted to be.What Annie loved most was being an Oma to her four grandchildren, Jack, Makena, Rhys and Isla. She also loved walking her dog, Buddy, along the seawall.Annie was born in Blankenberge, Belgium in 1948 and came to Canada in 1975 with Peter. We will always love Annie and miss her dearly. With all our love, Peter, Nataša, Tatiana, Sean, her grandkids, Nedi, Zorica and all her family and friends in Canada, Belgium, UK, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia.A date for a celebration will be forthcoming. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close