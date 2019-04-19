Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONY DENIS PIKE. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, friend.

Born in Metchosin, BC in January of 1942, Tony was a man born with a penchant for hard work and the skills in his hands. His travels took him to the forests of the Queen Charlottes Islands. He often could be found telling stories of some of these favorite times. His life path led him to join the BC Forest Service where Tony travelled to Chatham Channel, where he met Lynne Marshall. They married in 1965 and Tony was eventually stationed in Sechelt, where his two children were born. He served with the BC Forrest Service until asked to transfer to Vancouver in 1970. Tony's love for the Coast resulted in his decision to leave the Service so that he could raise his two children on the Coast. Tony formed 101 Contracting, the company that would become a large part of his legacy. Many of his homes and large projects stand along the Sunshine Coast. He had fond memories of the Chapman Creek Dam project and the Sechelt Fire Hall to name a few. He mentored many young men on the Coast over the years including his son-in-law and through him and his grandsons, Tony's legacy lives on today after 49 years in business.

Tony was a man who believed in service to the community and he backed that up with a long service with the

In 1998, Tony and his children suffered the terrible loss of Lynne. At the time they were watching their family grow as his children provided him with his beloved grandchildren, a label he would wear with pride.

Tony found love again and in 1999 married Laurie Clayards. Her two children Andrea and Edward joined the family and eventually more grandchildren entered the fold.

As his working days wound down, Tony continued his volunteering ways. He retired and found the love of wood work filling his days. Many local households have one of his meticulously crafted wooden cars gracing their mantle or have watched their children play with one of his handmade toys.

Tony and Laurie were constant fixtures at the numerous sporting events, as there was always one or more of their family members playing at any given time.

In 2014 Tony was diagnosed with cancer. A true fighter, he battled with courage and dignity. With the love of his life and his beloved family at his side, Tony passed on April 6th, 2019. He leaves his wife Laurie, his children Trevor (Kristi), daughter Jennifer (Ray), step-children Andrea and Edward (Nicole), 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers Leo (Karen) and Ian (Daryl), and extended family of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He will always be remembered as a true gentleman, a loving husband, an incredible father, devoted grandfather and true friend. Rest easy Papa.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 28 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to BC or a children's charity of your choice.

