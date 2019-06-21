Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR (JIM) WILKINSON. View Sign Obituary

December 24, 1923 - May 19, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur (Jim) Wilkinson of Sechelt, BC. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sechelt Hospital.

He is survived by his daughter Jackie (Steve) Day; granddaughter Summer (Richie) Day- Luoma; and his best friend and fishing partner, Hugh (Sandi) Monroe. Predeceased family includes his wife of 69 years, Lola Wilkinson, his daughter Lynda Wilkinson, granddaughter Jessica Wilkinson, brothers Roy, Vernon, and Norman and sister Inez Wilkinson.

Dad was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. We are all thankful to have had him in our lives. He taught us the love and importance of family, the beauty of nature, and the importance of a smile. His granddaughter, Summer held a special place in his heart. He will be greatly missed.

Starting a job at a young age as telegraph messenger, he also learned the morse code and served in the navy during

Over the years his career advanced into flight dispatcher, flight operations and station manager at many locations around the world. He also learned meteorology, and participated in the development of long-range polar flights, enabling pilots to fly the pressure patterns which shortened the length of time of overseas flights. His career not only provided a very interesting life, but was the source of many wonderful stories of travel and adventure. Some of these stories he shared in the articles he wrote for the local paper under the pseudonym 'China Jim'. It was in China that he first discovered his talent to paint, and he created many beautiful pieces that he shared with his family and friends.

Dad enjoyed his retirement in Sechelt, close to his family. He made wonderful wine and enjoyed fishing and gardening. Radio communication continued to be his passion, and at the age of 95 was still communicating on his radio. He monitored Sechelt Inlet as 'Tranquility', and he also communicated with people all over the world and local amateur ratio emergency nets as 'VE7CGP'. He promoted CB radio communication for emergency response as part of our community group, Sunshine Heights Owner and Residents Society (SHORA). In years past he provided Bergie (Cougar Lady) with a CB so that she could also stay in touch.

At his request, there will be no service, but he would want each of us to think of the 'dash' between our years of birth and death. What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash, treat each other with respect and smile more often. Thanks to Dr. Forgie, the wonderful staff at both Christenson Village and Sechelt Hospital for all their care, compassion and support. Thanks also to the local amateur radio operators for making it possible for Dad to stay connected to the world of radio that he loved.

Tranquililty is clear, going back to 16. VE7CGP over and out.

Together with Lola again…

