1931-2019

Our darling Barbara passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Valentine's Day.

Barb was born in Cornwall, Ontario, the eldest of three naughty and fun-loving girls to parents Russell and Janet Chapman. Her bright independent life began in downtown Toronto, where she graduated from Ryerson University and met and later married Jack Robinson in 1955. Together they raised three children while living in Montreal, Edmonton, and North Vancouver.

In 1973, Barb joined Kodak Canada and enjoyed an exciting and fulfilling 20 year career. During this time, Barb met second husband Sam Aikins, and together they shared a loving relationship of many full, happy years, including their retirement to Grantham's Landing. Barb's retirement was filled with golf, bridge, volunteering, supporting local artists, and spending quality time with family, friends, and books.

Barb was predeceased by husband Sam (2006) and eldest son Mark Robinson (1971). She leaves behind daughter Melanie Robinson of Gibsons, son John Robinson (Cyndi) of Naramata, and grandchildren Zachary and Jacqueline. She is survived by her two sisters and their families, Janet (Kay) Chapman of Gibsons and Susan VanHumbeck of Oakville, Ontario.

Barb was full of warmth and creative humour, and will always be remembered and loved as a funny, strong, and beautiful woman who never lost her engaging blue-eyed smile.

Heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful caregivers at Christensen Village and to Dr. Andrea Stinson.

Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Christenson Village or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019

