It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Louise Sangster. Barbara was born in Vancouver, B.C. on December 1, 1938 to Clara and Tommy Stibbs, and went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Barbara will be remembered and sadly missed by her husband Bill, children David (Aileen) of Edmonton and Patricia (Tony) of Vancouver as well as grandchildren Fraser, Ayla, Levi and Rebecca, and great-grandchildren Stephen, Damien and Donovan, and nephews Ken and John (Danielle). Barbara was predeceased by her sister Gail McCreary (John) of Surrey as well as Linda Bieker and William White.
Barbara was a devoted Christian, pianist, archer and plant enthusiast. Her compassion and kindness touched the lives of all who know her. Barbara was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend.
A funeral service will be held for Barbara on January 11, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Devlin Funeral Home in Gibsons, BC with internment to follow at Seaview Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes donations can be made to the at www.cancer.ca.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020