Our hearts are shattered by Pa's passing after a tough battle with Alzheimer's. He put up a good fight, never complaining to the end. He passed peacefully with Barb and Pam holding his hands.



Son of Trav and Doreen Custance.Survived by Barbara, his devoted wife of 62 years, their children: Mike, Pam (Jon McRae), Ken (Starr) and Jodi, daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Michelle, Kenneth, Mikayla, Ryden, Charleigh, Parker and Travers, great-granddaughter Arielle, siblings Trav, Keith, Cheri, Sid and Barbie, cousin Ted, many nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog Teddi Bear.



Born and raised in Victoria with summers at Shawnigan Lake. Barrie joined the BC Forest Service in 1958, the same year that he and Barb married. He served in three Forest Districts - Vancouver, Nelson and Prince Rupert. He loved flying in the bird dog planes, helicopter flights to the look-outs, and boating out of Lund. He retired in Sechelt after 35 years, with never a sick day. He then worked for SIB Forestry for a few years before retiring to his farm in Gibsons where he spent his days enjoying his garden, driving his team of Belgian draft horses, building fences, and other farm projects (Pa could build and fix anything).



Pa was always community minded, volunteering in every town he lived in, most recently he was a Sechelt Lion, volunteered at the April Fools Day run, coached little league baseball, was president of the SC Equestrian club, volunteer and Chairman of the Sea Cavalcade for many years, and was instrumental in bringing over the Fraser Blues air show.



There is a huge hole in our family, but we are thankful that he is free from his disease and he has left us with so many wonderful memories.



His family would like to thank Ma for looking after him so well until the very end, the 2nd floor nurses and care aides at Sechelt Hospital, especially Cindy and Starr who stepped in when the pandemic kept us away, and to Dr. Murphy, staff at Howe Sound Pharmacy, and John Rainer for their support over the years.



No service by request. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.



God saw the road was getting rough,



The hills were hard to climb,



And so he took your hand in his,



and whispered "peace be thine".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store