Barry Pruden passed on November 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Barry, a pioneer, chose to select the time of his passing. He was comforted, understood and supported by his wife of 60 years, Norma Pruden, his loving children, Mazy and Alex, their spouses, Will and Stephanie, and grandchildren Biliana and Jack.



Barry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and grew up in the mining town of Madsen, Ontario. He was a hunter and a trapper in his youth, taught by his Métis father. He loved the outdoors.



In 1963, while Barry was in Vancouver at the University of British Columbia, he met Norma Joan, and they married in 1964. Together they planned a life of travel and adventure, and as had been promised by Barry, life was never boring.



The Prudens retired to Sechelt, British Columbia in 1998, but Barry kept on working and developed a successful consulting business that continued to advance the science of oil refining and hydrogen research, encouraging innovation in his field of chemical engineering.



Barry was very community minded. He volunteered as a director at the Sechelt Senior Activity Center, the Sechelt Legion, became an instructor in the local Tai Chi group, and a member of the White Cane Society and an enthusiastic member of the Sunshine Coast Natural History Society. There, he directed and coordinated the enhancement of the Sechelt Marsh. This was very close to his heart, as he really liked birds and a nice walk.



Barry will always be remembered for his sharp wit, bad puns, spontaneous Tai Chi moves, great stories and above all else by his loving family.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the care Barry received from the palliative care team, Dr. Goojha, Dr. Steiner and Dr. Wadge.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we hope to have a celebration of Barry's life with his community of friends and family in 2021.



