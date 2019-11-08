Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY "BEAR" WILSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eric Cardinal Hall Obituary

It is with unimaginable sadness, we announce the passing of Barry Wilson on October 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving partner Tim Rannard, his furry companion Jazz, sister Ainslee (Don), brother Bob (Tuk) and niece Rychelle, as well as extended family and close friends. Bear was a kind, compassionate, generous and wonderful man. Throughout his career, he was a successful manager with an incredible work ethic. He had a way with people that made him stand out. He was respected for his dedication and all those around him felt welcomed. Bear enjoyed talking about his childhood and had great memories of living on his family's island in Lake of the Woods, Kenora, Ontario. Bear's fondest memory was vacations with Tim in Hawaii and watching those beautiful sunsets. In the past few years, Bears simple enjoyment was having a hot cup of coffee, sitting by the fire with laughs and great conversation with Tim and Jazz by his side.

As per Barry's wishes a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Eric Cardinal Hall from 3pm to 5pm.

You will be missed "more than you'll ever know".

