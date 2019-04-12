Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY WAYNE PROCKNOW. View Sign

October 31, 1946 - April 7, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Barry in the early morning hours of April 7th, at Vancouver General Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

Barry was the first baby to be born in the newly built Prince George Hospital and even though the new bassinets hadn't yet arrived, he was kept in an apple box while at the hospital. He was born to Norm and Pearl Procknow and was the eldest of two siblings. Barry and his sister Carol had many adventures in those early years. The family moved to the Lower Mainland as the kids were growing up. They lived both in North and West Vancouver before coming to the Coast. His parents Norm and Pearl Procknow constructed the historical Peninsula Hotel in their early years on the Coast.

Barry met Colleen in 1969 and took an immediate shine to her. Together they raised two boys and created many wonderful memories together. Just last fall, Barry, Chad and Dion visited the East Coast together. They toured the sites, connected with friends and had some good laughs. A trip that will not soon be forgotten.

There are stories up and down the Coast of what a character Barry was. A hard working man with a kind heart. Barry is well known in different parts of B.C. where he spent time working in logging camps, building roads and hauling logs. He also spent a good number of years working on Gambier Island, developing land and building roads. Later in life, he built a family cabin on Gambier, where many great times were spent with Colleen and the family.

Barry enjoyed taking road trips here and there, visiting with extended family and he especially enjoyed trips to Alberta. Many people will remember Barry as an avid dog lover, as he always had a dog close by. In particular, he was very fond of golden retrievers. Over the years he had three lovely retrievers that were always loyal, close by his side and brought him much joy. Bentley, Porsche and most recently Chevy. Often he could be seen riding his mower over acres of lawn with Chevy chasing along behind.

Many great times where spent cruising in the 55' Chevy to car shows, catching up with his grand kids or solving the world's problems with his many friends at the local coffee shops. He was also a chartered member of the Coaster's Car Club.

Barry will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Colleen along with his two boys and their families. Chad Procknow (Chrystal, Andrew and Cameron) and Dion Procknow (Carol, Jake, Taylor and Charlee). Barry is also survived by his sister Carol Service (Ron and family) and his brother-in-law Nick Husby, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Heartfelt thanks go out to the Sechelt Hospital as well as the Neurological Intensive Care Unit and the Stroke Teams at Vancouver General Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4th at 1pm at the Gibsons Legion Branch #109, located at 747 Gibsons Way.

