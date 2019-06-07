August 18, 1918 - May 22, 2019 (Age 100)
Betty F. Hookham went to be with the Lord May 22, 2019. She was born August 18, 1918 in London, England. She was the oldest of four siblings, and is survived by one. She worked hard all her life to provide for her family.
She was independent, had a great sense of humour and very loving. Betty is survived by her son Barry (Barb), daughters Donalda (Karl) and Margaret (Steve), grandchildren Richard, Jamie, Lance, Mark, Darren, Dione and Aidan, and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date by family.
She will be missed.
Published in The Coast Reporter on June 7, 2019