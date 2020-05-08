It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother on May 3rd. Betty died peacefully after having endured advancing Alzheimer's dementia for the last 10 years as well as macular degeneration that left her blind.

Born in Vancouver and lived most of her adult life in North Burnaby. She graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Arts in 1951 and after raising her children to school age attended SFU to get her B.Ed. She taught in the Surrey School District at Grosvenor Road and Simon Cunningham schools as a Special Education Teacher.

Betty and Jim retired to Davis Bay, on the Sunshine Coast to a home they built for their retirement and enjoyed 20 years together boating, traveling and enjoying the view of the ocean from their deck. They were active members of St. John's United Church and the Wilson Creek Community Assoc. She moved to Powell River in 2013 when she required more care and to be closer to family.

Predeceased by her husband James in 2004. Survived by her children, Pete (Susan), Nora (Ron) and Rob (Rose); six grandchildren Steve (Debbie), Nick, Chris, Trevor, Taylor (Laura) and Kelsey (Luke Wagner), two great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Mary Koivu (Garry) and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to caregiver Norma Hunter,

No service at this time due to the current situation but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Willingdon Creek Village Activity Department (4980 Kiwanis Ave. Powell River. V8A5H5) or First United Church (320 E. Hastings, Vancouver, BC V6A 1P4)



