May 17, 1924 -
February 4, 2020
This lovely lady has left us now,
She's left us far behind,
With angels wings,
They carried her,
Up to the stars that shine,
She was so brave,
Her love so strong,
For her family,
And all of the souls that she touched
Along her life's journey
She's now at peace,
She's with her Joe,
For all eternity
We will not forget
This beautiful woman,
We are her family.
Betty is survived by her four children Colleen, Terry, Fred (Laurie), Jenny (Brent),
and her five grandchildren Callahan (Sophie), Taylor, Tania (Sylvain), Katina (Greg), Jerrod (Nadine) and multiple great-grandchildren.
Betty did not want a service. Her final request to her family and friends were to "have a glass of wine and think of her."
Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020