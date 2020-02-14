Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY TUCKER. View Sign Obituary

May 17, 1924 -

February 4, 2020







This lovely lady has left us now,

She's left us far behind,

With angels wings,

They carried her,

Up to the stars that shine,

She was so brave,

Her love so strong,

For her family,

And all of the souls that she touched

Along her life's journey

She's now at peace,

She's with her Joe,

For all eternity

We will not forget

This beautiful woman,

We are her family.



Betty is survived by her four children Colleen, Terry, Fred (Laurie), Jenny (Brent),

and her five grandchildren Callahan (Sophie), Taylor, Tania (Sylvain), Katina (Greg), Jerrod (Nadine) and multiple great-grandchildren.

Betty did not want a service. Her final request to her family and friends were to "have a glass of wine and think of her."

May 17, 1924 -February 4, 2020This lovely lady has left us now,She's left us far behind,With angels wings,They carried her,Up to the stars that shine,She was so brave,Her love so strong,For her family,And all of the souls that she touchedAlong her life's journeyShe's now at peace,She's with her Joe,For all eternityWe will not forgetThis beautiful woman,We are her family.Betty is survived by her four children Colleen, Terry, Fred (Laurie), Jenny (Brent),and her five grandchildren Callahan (Sophie), Taylor, Tania (Sylvain), Katina (Greg), Jerrod (Nadine) and multiple great-grandchildren.Betty did not want a service. Her final request to her family and friends were to "have a glass of wine and think of her." Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close