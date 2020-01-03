Bobbie was born in Cape Town, South Africa. She emigrated to Canada in 1965 with her family and later moved to the Sunshine Coast in 1991. She was known in the community for being a longtime member of the PAC, for being a dancer and a dance mom at the Coast Academy of Dance, and for being an active member of her congregation. Bobbie passed away unexpectedly after her battle with cancer. Bobbie is survived by her husband Michael Kohuch, daughters Elena and Sophia Kohuch, and brother, Errol Samuelson (Tara). A memorial will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6384 Norwest Bay Road, Sechelt.

