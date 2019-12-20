1948-2019
Edward Boyd Bennett, resident of Dawson Creek, BC, formerly of Doe River, BC and Maderia Park, BC, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 71 years of age, after a brief illness with cancer.
Boyd was born on August 10, 1948 in Calgary, Alberta, and lived the majority of his younger years in Maderia Park, BC. He and his wife, Margaret, moved to the Peace River Region area, purchasing a farm in Doe River in 1994, and then later moved into Dawson Creek in 2012.
Boyd was predeceased by his mother May; his father Forrest; his stepfather Ernie Widman; his sisters Sharon Coulthurst and Beverly (Durieux), his brother Donald Bennett, and his young son Shay.
He will be forever remembered by his wife of 30 years and soul mate Margaret; his children Deanna and Jesse Bennett; his stepdaughter Rebecca (Rod) Needham; his stepson Lee Sundquist; his grandchildren: Kaleigh (Weston) Kuenzl; Sam Needham; Logan, Maia and Hayden Etherton; great grandson Wren Kuenzl; his brothers: Reg (Ziggy) Coulthurst, Calvin (Helen) Widman and Barry Bennett; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019