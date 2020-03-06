Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRAD BOSER. View Sign Obituary

October 15, 1949 - February 10, 2020

It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye to Brad, a very special man, my husband of 52 years and father of Dale and Jeni (Ross). Pa to grandchildren Greg (Jeanne), Madi (Jake), Jodi, Caiti and his little buddy, Bear. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Allen, Brian, and Raymond, and sisters Carol (Ken) and Marilyn (Vern), mother-in-law Leora (Mrs. L), sister-in-law Sylvia Price (Steve) and brother-in-law Doug Hughes (Debbie). Predeceased by his parents, George and Julia Boser.

Brad moved with his family from Maple Ridge to Davis Bay in 1963 and went to work for his father in the cedar salvage and logging industry in Port Mellon. He loved his job and he and his crew worked in many locations from McNab Creek to Prince Rupert, as well as Vancouver Island. The stories of their adventures are endless and many of his longtime employees still have a good laugh about them.

We would like to thank Dr. Reznick for his many years of caring for Brad and the nurses that were so kind and respectful towards him while in Sechelt Hospital. We will always be grateful for your kindness.

As requested, there will be no service at this time.

The Boser and Hughes families October 15, 1949 - February 10, 2020It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye to Brad, a very special man, my husband of 52 years and father of Dale and Jeni (Ross). Pa to grandchildren Greg (Jeanne), Madi (Jake), Jodi, Caiti and his little buddy, Bear. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Allen, Brian, and Raymond, and sisters Carol (Ken) and Marilyn (Vern), mother-in-law Leora (Mrs. L), sister-in-law Sylvia Price (Steve) and brother-in-law Doug Hughes (Debbie). Predeceased by his parents, George and Julia Boser.Brad moved with his family from Maple Ridge to Davis Bay in 1963 and went to work for his father in the cedar salvage and logging industry in Port Mellon. He loved his job and he and his crew worked in many locations from McNab Creek to Prince Rupert, as well as Vancouver Island. The stories of their adventures are endless and many of his longtime employees still have a good laugh about them.We would like to thank Dr. Reznick for his many years of caring for Brad and the nurses that were so kind and respectful towards him while in Sechelt Hospital. We will always be grateful for your kindness.As requested, there will be no service at this time.The Boser and Hughes families Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close