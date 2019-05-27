It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and tragic death of beloved father, brother, uncle, son, and husband Brent Robbie Morrison, aged 42. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Sara Morrison (Ewasiuk), and daughters Olivia (5), Thora (3). He is also survived by his loving mother, Patricia Jean Morrison (Weaver) of Calgary, and father Scott Morrison of Vancouver, as well as his brother Brandon Scott Morrison of Calgary, step-sisters Jessica and Anya Sass, and nephew Maddix Adley Morrison (7). Brent was exceptionally loved by all who knew him, in a way that was as remarkable as his personality and sense of humour. He had a way of lifting up everyone around him with his infectious laughter, and his unwaveringly easygoing disposition. When he looked at his loved ones with his soft and kind eyes, there could never be a doubt how much he cared for them.. All those who knew him knew that he would go to the ends of the earth for anyone he loved. Brent is truly, truly, irreplaceable. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be directed to CMHA, so we can live in a future where anyone who needs mental health care can receive it without delay or cost.