Britton died peacefully at Hilltop House, Squamish. He is survived by his three sisters: Martha, Judith and Katherine.

Britton was a gentle, handsome giant loved by all in the Robert's Creek community, where he was known affectionately as Captain Blackfish or just plain Fish. At the tender age of 16, he left school and joined the Navy to defend Canada in the South Pacific. Britt seized his opportunities to get certifications in deep sea diving, radio operator, and airplane pilot, before leaving the service five years later.

Returning to civilian life Britt qualified as a carpenter and moved to Robert's Creek, a choice motivated by long summer holidays at Grantham's Landing as a child. In those days there were still fish in the sea and young Britt pulled them out with uncanny regularity! Years later he found a niche in the fishing charter business where his boat, the Blackfish earned him his nickname.

Britt's reputation in Robert's Creek grew with his many community contributions. He served the Legion as its president, joined the volunteer Fire Department, and for several years was a Shriner. His many contributions were recognized in the year he was made 'Mr. Gibsons' in the annual pageant!

Britt will be remembered at social gatherings for the ladies who would inevitably grace his arm, the gleaming black Jaguar coupe, and musical contributions on his much beloved banjo.

In retirement he spent many happy years in Mismaloya, a Mexican beach community close to Puerto Vallarta where he will be remembered as the man to beat on the pool deck at crib.

Britt was a man who marched to his own melody!



We love you Britt.



Farewell.



The family wishes to thanks everybody at Hilltop House for their dedicated care of Britt over the time he resided there.



