Family patriarch Bruce Redman left us quietly on Remembrance Day. Bruce is survived by his wife Gail, his sons Ryan (Meghan) and Darren (Martina), his four grandchildren; Christopher, Madalyn, Morgan, Waylan, plus his extended family. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Bruce was born in Vancouver moving to Sechelt at the age of five with his parents, Jack and Lee Redman, who opened and ran Redman's Red and White grocery store.



At 18, Bruce joined the Royal Canadian Navy and was very proud of his service. He was active in the Sechelt Legion and marched with the Pipe Band in many parades and Remembrance Day ceremonies. The significance of his date of passing is not lost on his family.



Bruce married Gail in 1967 and had many fulfilling careers throughout his life. His boys fondly remember working with Bruce, delivering supplies by boat and plane to logging camps up and down the coastline. Bruce retired from Port Mellon Pulp Mill in 1999.



Bruce built strong community through his numerous volunteer roles of baseball and hockey coach, referee, volunteer firefighter and Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #140. Bruce was a founding member of the Roberts Creek Golf course, as well as the Sunshine Coast Naval Association where he researched and wrote a regular newsletter. In later years, he volunteered with the Sechelt Community Archives helping to preserve the history of Sechelt and the surrounding areas with his keen memory for names, dates and places.



Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's memory to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #140. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Fair Winds and Following Seas



