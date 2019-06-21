Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRYAN WILSON KELSO. View Sign Obituary

September 16, 1937 - June 14, 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Bryan is survived by his wife Verna, daughter Sharlene (Paul) Steele and son Colin (Megan) Kelso and his grandchildren, Kalea, Jaden, Cody and Max. He also has several surviving nieces and nephews.

Bryan was born in Roblin, Manitoba to Wilson and Mabel Kelso. He was one of six children. Following school, his first job was at the Bank of Montreal where he eventually moved to a branch in Penticton where he met his wife, Verna.

In 1972, Bryan obtained a degree in Zoology from the University of B.C. He worked for the Federal Dept. of Fisheries and helped with collecting data on local salmon stock. He moved into the Environmental Protection Service with the Federal Government. He and a group of engineers and biologists studied how pollution from industries affected local lakes and streams. Bryan's last working experience was with biologists and toxicologists who studied chemicals in the environment. His research work was challenging, but Bryan had a strong desire to protect the environment; especially our countries' natural resources.

In his retirement, he had several hobbies. He spent many hours working in his shop building furniture for his family. He loved astrophotography and became an amateur astronomer; even building his own observatory while living in Vernon, B.C. He belonged to astronomy clubs and attended many conferences and "Star Parties" with his wife, Verna.

Bryan battled cancer courageously for the last year of his life. Our family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Simon Reznick, his family doctor, for his compassionate and continuous support and the doctors and nurses at the Vancouver Cancer Centre and Sechelt hospital for the hours of care Bryan received. Bryan's final stay was at the Hospice Centre in Sechelt where his family are so thankful for the gentle and gracious care he was given.

A service in Bryan's memory will be held at St. John's United Church, 5085 Davis Bay Rd. Sechelt, B.C. at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 22 with Rev. Alan Claassen officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the BC Cancer Foundation or the Sunshine Coast Hospice Society.



